The scene was set for romance on the deck of an old boat shed surrounded by clear waters, lily pads and trees - there were of flowers and candles, that surrounded a farmer who waited to confess his feelings for someone.
Fourth-generation apple farmer David McMahon from Pozieres in country Queensland, told Emily he had fallen for her on May 14, on Farmer Wants a Wife (FWAW).
The farmer and the 26-year-old special education aide from Queensland, confessed their feelings for one another at Mali Brae Farm in Moss Vale.
"I know you haven't had many serious relationships, but starting today, I hope we can make this your first and hopefully your last," he told her on the episode.
"I've completely fallen in love with you, and can't wait to see where this future goes."
"He's just the best person I've ever met, he's amazing," Emily said in a piece-to-camera.
Mali Brae Farm owner Greg Dark said it was a great experience to host the dating show at the property, and the weather held out for them.
"It beautiful majority of the day, the gardens looked terrific," he said.
The boat shed was a popular spot for romantic photos for the popular wedding venue.
"It was one of the first things I have built and it has become kind of iconic," Mr Dark said.
Although it was romantic, it was also the spot where the farmer told Lorelei he was in love with someone else.
It is not the first time the shed - a scene that is fit for a fairytale, was used as a backdrop for a television romance.
The farm also provided the scenery former MAFS couple Lizzie Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus in 2020, for their vows.
Following the broadcast, Mr Dark said that the venue's social media's pages had an increase in followers and engagement.
During the episode, Bookham farmer Matt also ended his FWAW journey at a different location, and decided to pursue a future with Olivia, who is from Wollongong.
Crop and cattle farmer Brad from Cootamundra, and sheep and cattle farmer Brenton, will declare their love for two ladies in an upcoming episode.
Farmer Wants a Wife continues on Channel Seven and Seven Plus on Sunday (May 21) at 7pm.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
