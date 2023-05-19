This column has long followed the plight of the Monaro Grassland Earless Dragon - one of our region's most endangered reptiles.
Regular readers may recall in 2012 (Hunting Dragons, November 2), I joined researcher Tim McGrath for a day crawling on hands and knees and turning over rocks searching for the rare critter on windswept travelling stock reserves south-east of Cooma.
Fast forward 11 years and according to NSW Department of Planning and Environment senior threatened species officer Rob Armstrong, with continuing changes to grasslands through the spread of weeds, intensified wet and dry cycles, and various pasture modification, there has been "a further worrying decline in species habitat".
Apart from living around rocks which they use for shelter, these reptiles, which grow to about 12-15 centimetres in length, also like to hang out in holes or burrows created by wolf spiders. The burrows are the perfect size and offer ideal protection from predators.
To give the little dragons a helping hand, Armstrong and his colleagues in khaki have engaged members of the Cooma Men's Shed to create artificial spider burrows.
Over the last two weeks, 12 members of the shed have created more than 400 15-centimetre-long narrow tubes that will soon be placed in suitable locations around the Monaro.
"The artificial burrows are crafted from PVC piping and bonded sand that enable the reptile to crawl in and out," reveals shed president Darrell Henderson.
"Before we were asked to help, none of our member had even heard of the earless dragon, so it's great to not only learn about it, but also to contribute to the effort to save a local species from extinction."
I tip my hat to all involved. Let's just hope the dragons take up their homes.
Did You Know? Despite their name, these cute little critters aren't without ears, they're just not as noticeable as on most animals.
CONTACT TIM: Email: tym@iinet.net.au or Twitter: @TimYowie or write c/- The Canberra Times, GPO Box 606, Civic, ACT, 2601
Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.
Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.