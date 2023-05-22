Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Man to appear in court on charges related fire in old hotel in Comur Street Yass

Updated May 23 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Commercial Hotel at Yass was extensively destroyed by fire early Monday morning. Picture by NSW Fire and Rescue.
The Commercial Hotel at Yass was extensively destroyed by fire early Monday morning. Picture by NSW Fire and Rescue.

A man will appear in court on charges of arson after an old hotel was extensively damaged during a fire at Yass yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.