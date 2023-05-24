All hands on deck to combat risk of foot-and-mouth disease

Local Land Services have kitted up to practice in case Australia suffers an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).
Given the prominence of the disease in neighbouring countries, South East LLS recently held an emergency management training exercise in Yass.
This exercise aimed to upskill and prepare agencies involved in emergency response and management for the event of an FMD incursion.
Principal project officer for the LLS's prevention and preparedness program Mark Lettfuss said FMD was a serious and potentially devastating risk.
"We cannot underestimate the impact that FMD would have on Australia's livestock industry," Mr Lettfuss said.
"It's imperative to ensure that our staff and stakeholders are trained and ready to act immediately in the event of an incursion."
The exercise featured a livestock standstill scenario with attendees running through the procedures and logistics of implementing a livestock standstill.
"If FMD was detected here, a national livestock standstill would give us time to implement surveillance, tracing and control measures to restrict the spread of disease," risk and emergency coordinator Louise MacDonald said.
Additionally, the exercise included a personal protective equipment demonstration, a presentation on the importance of livestock tracing, and emergency animal disease outbreak scenarios for attendees to implement their skills.
The day also included an optional tour of South Eastern Livestock Exchange (SELX) Yass.
"FMD is a highly contagious disease that has the potential to spread rapidly," Ms MacDonald said..
"Our training exercise focuses on being able to stop that spread in the shortest possible time."
About 40 people took part in the exercise, which included LLS staff, stock agents and other agencies including NSW Police, SES, NSW DPI, the NSW Department of Communities and Justice and the ACT Government.
