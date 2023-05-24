Yass Tribune
Communities urged to butt out the boondah

May 25 2023 - 9:22am
High School students talk with Michael from Butt Out Boondah as part of youth week events recently.
The Butt Out Boondah program aimed at helping Indigenous people give up smoking is calling on First Nations communities in Goulburn, Yass, Queanbeyan and Cooma to take a stand against smoking and vaping.

