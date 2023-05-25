Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Cabaret show, The Gentleman's companion brings a performance to Yazzbar along with an art exhibition

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:40am, first published May 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Charles Baker travelled the world in search of exotic beverages, and now this search has been converted into a stage show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.