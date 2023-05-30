Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Shyhiem Whilliams granted bail after allegedly setting fire to Yass' Commercial Hotel

TP
By Tim Piccione
May 30 2023 - 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man accused of setting fire to a historic Yass pub has been released from custody, with a magistrate calling the alleged act "bizarre behaviour".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.