In dressage competitions, such as amateur events like this one, through to Olympic level, horse and rider perform a series of predetermined movements in a 60 x 20 metre arena. In all competitions, the horse must show the three paces: walk, trot and canter as well as smooth transitions between these paces. Each movement is awarded a mark between zero and 10 and all marks are added to give a final score. A score of 65-70pc is fairly good.