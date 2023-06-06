Precision on horseback was on display at the Yass Showgrounds on Sunday, May 28 where the Yass Equestrian Group held its third, very successful, dressage competition.
Young and young-at-heart riders travelled from far and wide to compete in three events for prizes supplied by our generous local sponsors.
Yass Equestrian Group chair Jill Doyle congratulated winners of each test; Rachel Bodman and 'Brierley Selby' for achieving 70.4 per cent; Millicent Fletcher on 'Up Town Elvis SS' for achieving 69.4pc and Alan Romaniuk on 'Velentino' for achieving 70.6pc."
The purpose of dressage (a word derived from the French term 'to train') is to demonstrate harmony and trust between horse and rider, which is achieved using correct, gentle training.
In dressage competitions, such as amateur events like this one, through to Olympic level, horse and rider perform a series of predetermined movements in a 60 x 20 metre arena. In all competitions, the horse must show the three paces: walk, trot and canter as well as smooth transitions between these paces. Each movement is awarded a mark between zero and 10 and all marks are added to give a final score. A score of 65-70pc is fairly good.
"It's very rare to achieve nines and 10s as, like in gymnastics, 10 is considered to be a perfectly performed movement," Ms Doyle said.
Jill thanked the three official dressage judges and their writers who, "kindly volunteered their time travelling from Sydney, Goulburn and Murrumbateman to judge each competitor."
The committee also thanked the Yass Show Society Inc for their support in providing the venue and logistics.
"A big thank you also to the wonderful local sponsors for all their support to make the competition a successful event and 'Fairly Good Food' who provided sumptuous food and warm beverages on the day," Ms Doyle said.
Yass Equestrian Group Sponsors are: Yass Valley Property, TL Parker and Co., Paul Luckie, Murrumbateman Rural Supplies, Yass Valley Stockfeeds, Friends of the Liberty Theatre and Cultural Centre, The Horse Rug Whisperer, Thyme to Taste Café, Linden Stud and Yass Valley Smash Repairs.
