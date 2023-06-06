New lanes on a improved Barton Highway are expected to open by the end of the year.
Transport for NSW regional director south, Sam Knight, said work was progressing on the highway's upgrade.
She said the first stage of the duplication was now taking shape with only one final layer of asphalt still to be laid.
"Over the next few months, the finishing touches will be made to the new 6.8 kilometre stretch of highway, including the installation of guardrails and signs," Ms Knight said.
"When the weather warms up, providing the optimal road surfacing conditions, the team will be ready to lay the final layer of asphalt before line marking and the installation of raised pavement markers are completed in preparation for traffic to be diverted to the new northbound lanes.
"Stage one of the duplication, which is now expected to be complete in early 2024 with the lanes to open to traffic in late 2023, has experienced ongoing extreme wet weather over the past two years and crews have worked hard to minimise delays and impacts to the community as much as possible."
Ms Knight said that with stage one nearing the finish line, plans are well under way for the second stage of the duplication between Kaveneys Road and south of Gooda Creek Road.
"Early planning and development is being used to inform the concept design which will be finalised and made available to the community later this year," Ms Knight said.
"Traffic modelling is a key part of this process and will inform the design by allowing us to understand the impacts of the dual carriageway and determine where traffic flow needs to be optimised for road safety and network efficiency."
