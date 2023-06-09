The Southern NSW Local Health District is inviting the community to have its say on health services and help shape their future.
say and help shape our local health services for the future, as part of our District-wide Clinical Health Service Plan.
The District will be holding consultation workshops in Batemans Bay, Bega, Cooma, Goulburn, Queanbeyan and Yass throughout June as part of its Clinical Health Service Plan.
A spokesperson said the workshops were designed to shape a service that was "responsive" to the population's health needs.
Southern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive, Margaret Bennett, said community consultation was vital to developing the Plan.
"We need to understand the needs of our local communities in order to improve health outcomes for all," she said.
"I encourage community members to attend the workshops in their local area to have their say and help us shape the future of Southern's health services."
Workshops in the Southern Tablelands and Monaro will be held at:
