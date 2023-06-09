Yass Tribune
Southern NSW Local Health District holds community consultation sessions

Updated June 9 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:43pm
The community is invited to have its say on the shape of Goulburn and district's health services at a workshop this month. Picture by Louise Thrower.
The community is invited to have its say on the shape of Goulburn and district's health services at a workshop this month. Picture by Louise Thrower.

The Southern NSW Local Health District is inviting the community to have its say on health services and help shape their future.

