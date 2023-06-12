Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

HeadsUp Kippax founder Susan Owen on being an OAM recipient

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated June 12 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HeadsUp Kippax founder Susan Owen OAM is pictured with her granddaughter Maya. Photo supplied.
HeadsUp Kippax founder Susan Owen OAM is pictured with her granddaughter Maya. Photo supplied.

HeadsUp Kippax founder Susan Owen burst into tears upon learning she was on the King's Birthday Honours List and would receive an Order of Australia Medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.