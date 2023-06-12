Yass Tribune
Council receives Disaster Ready funds for Gunning flood mitigation

Louise Thrower
Louise Thrower
Updated June 12 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 1:00pm
Gunning RFS was instrumental in cleaning up after the Gunning flood in October, 2022. Upper Lachlan Shire Council has been awarded grant funding for flood mitigation works in the town. Picture by RFS.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council has been awarded more than $1 million to undertake flood mitigation works at Gunning.

