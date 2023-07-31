Shipping freight: the basics

Almost anything can be shipped as freight, from very big and heavy items to large quantities of lightweight goods bundled together on a pallet. Picture Shutterstock

Freight refers to the process of moving goods and cargo via road, rail, air, and sea. If you're shipping something that exceeds the size and weight restrictions imposed by courier companies, you may need to use a freight forwarding service.

Almost anything can be shipped as freight, from very big and heavy items to large quantities of lightweight goods bundled together on a pallet. Common examples of things that usually require freight shipping include:

Petrol and crude oil

Furniture

Cars and other vehicles

Large appliances

Industrial equipment and machinery

Medical equipment

Bulk foodstuffs

Fertiliser and minerals

Coal and iron ore

Artwork

If you're new to shipping goods via freight, it can be hard to know where and how to begin. Should you ship by air or sea? Or road or rail? Do you need to palletise your shipment? Are your goods considered dangerous or hazardous? Which freight Brisbane service should you hire? Where can you find the best freight quote?

This article will help you answer these questions and more. Keep reading to learn the basics of shipping freight.

How does freight shipping differ from parcel shipping?

Let's begin by distinguishing between freight shipping and parcel shipping. As we already know, we use freight to move pallets and oversized goods. The other thing to understand about freight is that, unlike couriers, freight forwarding companies do not have a staff of drivers or a fleet of delivery vehicles. In other words, they don't actually ship your goods. What they do is partner with companies that specialise in transporting cargo while providing logistics support.

Operationally, this is very different from a courier service. When you hire a courier to ship something, you deal directly with the people who collect, carry, and deliver your package. Freight doesn't work this way. As a result, the process of shipping cargo and other bulk goods is more involved. But if you follow the steps listed below, you'll get your cargo to its destination without incident.

Pack your items properly

The importance of packing your goods securely cannot be overstated. If you fail to do this the right way, your goods stand a higher chance of being damaged during shipping. That's if the freight carrier agrees to ship them in the first place. In general, carriers will not accept shipments that are not properly packaged.

In most cases, stacking your items on a pallet-not a skid-is the best option. Use a wooden or plastic pallet. Pack each box so that there is little to no extra room; use packaging bubbles and other materials to fill empty space.

Carefully stack the boxes onto the pallet, making sure that the heaviest ones are at the bottom. There should not be any gaps between the boxes, nor should the boxes be hanging over the edge of the pallet.

When you're finished stacking, tightly wrap the load using stretchy shrink wrap. Go around it four or five times to be on the safe side. Label your shipment per carrier instructions.

Besides pallets, other options include crates, bins, drums, and barrels.

Determine your freight class

Several factors combine to determine a shipment's freight class, namely:

Density (based on the dimensions and weight of your shipment)

Handling requirements

The value of your goods

Assumed risk or liability

Calculating your freight class is not always straightforward. Fortunately, there are a number of reliable freight class calculators on the internet. Carriers can also help you determine freight class.

Choose a freight carrier

As with anything else these days, you have quite a few freight companies to choose from. Many couriers in Brisbane also offer freight solutions. Toll Group, Direct Couriers, and Northline are among Australia's leading freight carriers. Of course, there are also FedEx and UPS.

In the past, finding the right freight company for your shipment required a fair amount of time and energy. Today things are different. There are a number of websites such as Fast Courier that can help you choose a suitable courier or freight forwarder in a matter of minutes. Make use of them.

Get a quote and book a delivery service

Each freight carrier offers a variety of services when it comes to the mode and speed of delivery. We mentioned before that freight can be moved by trucks, boats, planes, and trains. For most domestic shipments, road freight is the best option. However, if you need expedited delivery, you should consider shipping via air. Sea freight is ideal for international shipments that are not urgent. Rail freight caters to very large loads that are too big for a truck to handle.

Generally speaking, there are two types of road freight solutions.

Less than load (LTL) is for shipments that do not need an entire truck. With LTL, you only pay for the space that your load occupies.

Full truck load (FTL) is for very large shipments that occupy a whole truck. Suppliers only use FTL when absolutely necessary, as it's relatively expensive.

You can compare freight quotes using a cost comparison website like Fast Courier. All you have to do is input your load's freight class and destination, and within seconds you'll be given a list of quotes to choose from. You can complete the booking process on the same website.

Complete the necessary documentation

When shipping freight, you're obliged to fill out some paperwork. Depending on the goods and their destination, this may include:

Packing list

Shipper's letter of instruction

Certificate of origin

Australian packing declaration

Manufacturer's declaration

Dangerous goods form

Your freight carrier will help you understand which documents must be completed.