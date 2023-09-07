Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Jawad Al Hussein faces Goulburn court on manslaughter charges

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 7 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man committed for trial over alleged manslaughter at 'flooded' creek
Man committed for trial over alleged manslaughter at 'flooded' creek

A Sydney man has been committed to stand trial in the District Court over the death of two men in floodwaters at Bevendale, 73km west of Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.