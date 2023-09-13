Lachlan Valley Way near Bellevue is set to undergo work to provide a safer and stronger road starting next week.
Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Jenny Aitchison said the second stage of work is due to start on Monday, September 18 as part of the Lachlan Valley Way Bellevue safety improvements project.
"The work includes road widening and resurfacing, safety barrier installation, signs and line marking to a 1.5-kilometer section of the road starting about 10 kilometres north of the Hume Highway intersection at Bellevue and stretching to about 30 kilometres south of Boorowa," Ms Aitchison said.
"This work is expected to take about five months to complete.
"There have been four serious crashes recorded on this section of road in recent years, so this work aims to help reduce the likelihood and the severity of more accidents in the future."
Ms Aitchison said construction work would be carried out between 7am and 6pm on weekdays, and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays from Monday, September 18 until February next year, weather permitting.
"I want to thank motorists for their patience while crews work to deliver this important safety work,' she said.
Lanes closures, traffic control, reduced speed limits of 40kmh during work hours and 60kmh outside of this will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are urged to plan their journey and expect short delays of up to 10 minutes.
Traffic control will assist over size-over mass vehicles through the work site as required.
