Savour the savings: How Sidekicker reduces costs for hospitality businesses

In the fast-paced world of hospitality, efficiency and flexibility are critical. Whether it's a bustling restaurant or an event venue, finding the right staff at the right time can make all the difference. That's where Sidekicker steps in, revolutionising how hospitality businesses find and hire temporary food and beverage attendants. With our convenient, on-demand staffing platform, we're changing the game, ensuring that businesses always have the right team in place to deliver top-notch experiences.

Before we delve into the benefits of Sidekicker for hospitality businesses, let's take a moment to acknowledge the importance of finding the right staff for your business. Hospitality professionals are the backbone of the hospitality industry, from greeting customers and taking orders to maintaining cleanliness and providing excellent customer service, they play a pivotal role in crafting unforgettable experiences for guests, making them an indispensable part of hospitality businesses. Sidekicker can support your business to find and hire the right temporary staff for you.

Why Sidekicker?

Sidekicker helps hospitality businesses deal with the ever-changing demands for staff by combining a high quality workforce, with powerful tooling and real time data and insights.

Cost efficiency



One of the most notable features of Sidekicker is the ability to significantly reduce costs for hospitality businesses. Unlike traditional staffing agencies, Sidekicker operates on a simplified model, where everything you need is in one place. This efficiency allows Sidekicker to offer savings of up to 30 per cent on agency fees, providing businesses with a cost-effective solution without compromising on quality.



With this streamlined model, you can save thousands of dollars that were previously spent on HR and administrative costs associated with traditional staffing agencies. By eliminating the need for lengthy recruitment processes, Sidekicker enables you to optimise your budget and allocate resources towards expanding your offerings or investing in staff training and development.

Comprehensive Screening



Every staff member (or Sidekicks as we like to call them) undergoes a rigorous screening process. From interviews to document checks, OH&S certifications, and tailored inductions, we ensure that every Sidekick is not only qualified but also equipped to hit the ground running from day one.

Transparent and Accountable Staff Profiles



Sidekicker empowers businesses with transparency and control over their staffing decisions. Through comprehensive staff profiles, employers can review ratings, reviews, and reliability scores of Sidekicks before making important hiring decisions. This level of transparency ensures accountability and peace of mind.

Industry-Leading Fill Rates: Sidekicker boasts industry-leading fill rates, ensuring that businesses can quickly and effortlessly fill staffing gaps. Whether it's filling gaps in a roster or finding regular workers for seasonal needs, Sidekicker's platform matches businesses with thousands of pre-qualified staff members instantly, minimising disruptions and maximising productivity.

So, what are the benefits?

Sidekicker is the number one provider of temporary hospitality staff in Australia. Built out of an obsession to find better ways for businesses to hire, a better way for our platform to match hospitality businesses and potential employees. Here's why thousands of hospitality businesses (like yours) choose to go with Sidekicker.

Cost Efficiency



By using Sidekicker, food and beverage businesses can optimise their budgets and minimise extra expenses. The platform gives you all the tools you need to manage your temporary staff. View your schedule, approve timesheets, use talent pools to get the same Sidekicks back and utilise our rating and review system, eliminating the need for long-term commitments and reducing fixed costs associated with traditional staffing agencies

Speed and Agility



Sidekicker's easy-to-use platform excels in agility and speed, enabling businesses to fill staffing vacancies within minutes. This matching process ensures that businesses can meet demands quickly, without the delays typically associated with traditional hiring methods. Simply make a request, hire a Sidekick and pay and rate. We handle the rest.

Scalability and Flexibility



Sidekicker offers unparalleled scalability and flexibility, enabling businesses to adjust their workforce in real time based on changing needs. Whether it's scaling up for seasonal peaks or downsizing during quieter periods, Sidekicker provides businesses with the flexibility to optimise resource utilisation without being constrained by permanent hires.

Access to Diverse Talent



With Sidekicker, hospitality businesses gain access to a diverse pool of pre-qualified professionals with varying backgrounds and expertise. This access to specialised talent ensures that businesses can find the right staff members at the right time.