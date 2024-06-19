Electorate 'misses out' in state budget, claims Tuckerman

Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman says the state budget does nothing for families in the electorate who are struggling with the cost of living.
In a statement, she said she was "bitterly disappointed" with the budget, handed down by NSW treasurer, Daniel Mookhey on Tuesday, March 18.
"This is the worst budget that NSW has ever seen," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"It does nothing for the families of the Goulburn electorate who are struggling under the cost of living. In the last two budgets delivered by Labor we have seen a 21.6 per cent increase in taxation revenues - from a government that promised no new taxes.
Government general expenses and expense growth are now at the highest level in 10 years and are set to continue rising in the years ahead."
"This budget delivers very little funding for the Goulburn electorate. Most projects announced are simply re-announcing funding provided to the region from the former Liberal-National government. New money to fund a planning strategy for the Hume Highway from Marulan to the Victoria border has been announced but there is no new funding to complete the Barton Highway."
The state government has allocated previously promised funds to the Goulburn Police Academy. This includes the critical incident response training centre, the gym and recreation centre and nearby, the police driver training school. A total $14.3 million is allocated in 2024/25 towards the new police station, within the Academy's grounds. This is part of a $25m allocation, $2.38m of which was estimated to be spent by June 30, 2024.
Mrs Tuckerman said it was "disappointing" that no schools in the Goulburn electorate had received additional funding in the Fixing Our Schools Program.
"I've got communities desperately crying out for school infrastructure and they have been overlooked," she said.
"The previous government made an election promise to build a new hall for Moss Vale High School and this government has refused to see it as a priority. While we see many millions allocated to schools, there is no detail about where it is going."
She claimed that $150 million was taken away from school budgets this year and "in most cases funding from P&C's school infrastructure projects have been frozen."
However Moss Vale Public School is one of five institutions to receive money for a new pre-school, as previously announced.
Nearby, Bowral Hospital's stage two redevelopment receives $12m in 2024/25, which is part of an overall $55m allocation. Budget papers estimated $30,830 would be spent by June 30, 2024.
Goulburn Base Hospital's redevelopment receives the remaining $5.1m in 2024/25 of a total $165m for its redevelopment.
Meantime, the Yass Valley water treatment plant scores $6.6m for its much-awaited upgrade but the council needs to find more funding.
Mrs Tuckerman said the "promised" $250m for Yass Hospital wasn't mentioned in the budget.
"They promised $1 million to reopen (Goulburn's) Wakefield Park and develop a NSW Motorsport strategy," she said.
"I clearly recall the Premier standing at the gates spruiking his love of motorsports and his commitment to NSW and the motorsport industry, however the budget fails to detail when this will be funded.
"All the while, millions of dollars missing from our local economy as wait for One Raceway to reopen. The Premier needs to stick to his commitments and support One Raceway immediately."
