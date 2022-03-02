news, local-news, Murrumbateman, Murrumbateman Tennis Club

Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman announced a $130 000 grant to resurface the Murrumbateman Tennis Club's courts on Wednesday. Murrumbateman Tennis Club is one among 41 regional NSW organisations to share in more than $24 million for new and upgraded sports facilities in round two of the Regional Sports Facility Fund. Read More: Paralympics co-captain Melissa Perrine sets her sight for gold at Beijing: Mittagong Lions behind her all the way Lend an ear for World Hearing Day and listen for life "Last year was tough for everyone, particularly for our local sport organisations with games postponed due to COVID-19," Mrs Tuckerman said. "The awarding of these grants provides hope that 2022 will be a better year for sport and recreation across NSW." The funding will enable Murrumbateman Tennis Club to purchase and install a new synthetic grass surface. "This will widely benefit members of the club by improving playing conditions, as well as safety and appeal for members, volunteers and visitors," Mrs Tuckerman said. Murrumbateman Tennis Club president, Natasha Amerasinghe said the funding was a welcome boost for the Murrumbateman community. "The facility's playing surface is quickly reaching its end-of-life and assistance from the Regional Sports Facility Fund will allow Murrumbateman Tennis to replace it with a new and improved surface," Ms Amerasinghe said. Yass Valley Mayor Allan McGrath said it was great to see the NSW Government investing in a local sporting club's future. "I congratulate Murrumbateman Tennis Club and Yass Valley Council staff on their funding application and thank Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman for today's announcement," Mayor McGrath said. "Clubs, such as this one, are important meeting places for our community and it's paramount we continue to support them as they support us to get out and about." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/166845910/752bec84-c7d8-4810-b2a5-a1c56c772f02.jpg/r0_688_1512_1542_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg