Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Federal Election 2022: Dr Jerry Nockles selected as Liberal Party candidate for Eden-Monaro

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated April 3 2022 - 4:30am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jerry Nockles, a Pharmacy Guild of Australia executive, has been chosen as the Liberal candidate for Eden-Monaro. Picture: Supplied

Dr Jerry Nockles has been selected as the Liberal candidate for Eden-Monaro, following the federal leadership's decision to scrap NSW preselections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Journalist

I am the science and environment reporter. My interest is in how the changing climate will affect our future socially and politically. Contact me with news tips or ideas: alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.