Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Swans go down to Murrumbateman Eagles in one sided contest

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated May 10 2022 - 4:17am, first published May 8 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ground ball: Treloar giving it his all for the Goulburn Swans. Photo: Burney Wong.

Sometimes, it's just not your day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.