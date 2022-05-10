Eden-Monaro candidates respond to key questions

The recent rate rises in Eden Monaro demonstrate the strain that local councils are under to provide services in the face of rising costs and following climate change fuelled disasters. Halving the Federal Assistance Grant forces Councils to apply for government grants causing an inability to properly plan infrastructure needed and resulting in the blatant pork barrelling (or corrupt allocation of public money) that we have seen over the last few years. Obviously the Federal Assistance Grant needs to be increased and linked to CPI so that councils are able to plan and fund their communities properly.