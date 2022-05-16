Yass Tribune
Goulburn hosts Southern Branch Championships on rainy weekend.

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated May 17 2022 - 3:41am, first published May 16 2022 - 9:00pm
The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) welcomed some of the best junior football players in Southern NSW when it hosted the Southern Branch Championships at Cookbundoon on May 14 and 15.

