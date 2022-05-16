The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) welcomed some of the best junior football players in Southern NSW when it hosted the Southern Branch Championships at Cookbundoon on May 14 and 15.
The STFA u12 girls' captain Ava Nicholson was named the Ray Tweedie player of the Branch Championships for the second time following her stunning performances.
Also taking out the Ray Tweedie award for Player of the Championships was Charlie Moss from the STFA u12s boys' team.
Eurobodalla won the boys' u10s and u11s competition, the Far South Coast won the boys' u13s, u14s and u16s and the Tablelands won the boys' u12s. Shoalhaven won the girls' u14s event and Eurobodalla won the girls' u16s.
