Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Yass River boat ramp reconstruction boosted by $50 000 grant

Updated May 17 2022 - 4:02am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Smith with his son Huxley at Wyangala Dam. Photo: Supplied

Yass fishers and boaters are set to benefit from the reconstruction of a boat ramp along Yass River.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.