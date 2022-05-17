Yass River boat ramp reconstruction boosted by $50 000 grant

Yass fishers and boaters are set to benefit from the reconstruction of a boat ramp along Yass River.
$50,000 will go towards reconstructing the boat ramp at O'Connor Park which is degraded and no longer operational.
Yass Valley Council will construct a new concrete ramp which will be craned onto and pinned into the existing boat ramp.
The ramp services recreational fishing, boating, leisure enthusiasts and is used by Yass Acclimatisation Society for fingerling restocking as well as Yass fishing clubs.
Yass Valley Council received the funding boost as part of a nationwide program for recreational fishing, boating and camping projects.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman said the ramp would encourage tourism and create local recreation opportunities.
"The program will also aim to provide tourists with more and improved amenities as they travel around NSW," Ms Tuckerman said.
"It's all about creating public spaces for all to enjoy.
"This will allow visitors to enjoy the best the outdoors has to offer, while also helping us recover from a few tough years of fires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic."
Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said a total of 25 projects across the state will benefit from this new investment.
"The Commonwealth's Recreational Fishing and Camping Facilities Program is designed to deliver new or renewed infrastructure to encourage people to get out of the house and participate in classic Australian past times," Mr Saunders said.
"It will also provide significant social and economic benefits by generating construction jobs and attracting more people to the bush.
"The recreational fishing industry alone provides about $3.4 billion for the NSW economy each year, which is the equivalent of 14,000 full-time jobs."
