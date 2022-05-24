A heritage listed village in the heart of Yass has been named in the top 500 must-see destinations across the country, in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Australia Travel List.
Gundaroo, known for its historic buildings, village charm and eateries, was the only place in Yass to make the list.
The village was ranked 481.
Yass Valley Mayor Allan McGrath said he was thrilled to see Gundaroo featured.
"We already knew Gundaroo offered an unmissable experience, but it's great to see the historic and beautiful village nationally recognised as a must-visit destination," he said.
"Just a 30 minute drive from Canberra and boasting incredible restaurants and wineries, Gundaroo is the perfect weekend escape to the country.
"Why not experience the region yourself?"
The new guide, which was published in April, showcases events and iconic landmarks from every state and territory.
Senior director, trade sales and marketing Chris Zeiher said the process to choose which attractions made it into the book was "complex".
"As you can imagine this list was massive and numbered in its thousands," he said.
"Once compiled, the master list was sent to all Lonely Planet writers, staff, content contributors and members of the Lonely Planet community to vote on."
Voters were given a scoring grid and had 20 destinations they had to rank.
"This is a process that was established with Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List and the same process and criteria is applied to each regional edition," Mr Zeiher said.
"Over 500 responses were collected and once the scoring was calculated, our ultimate Australia travel list was created and ranked from 500 to, a very clear, number one."
Uluru was ranked as the ultimate attraction to see in all of Australia at number one.
It was followed by the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Tasmania as number two, with the Great Barrier Reef as the third must-see place, and the Great Ocean Road as the fourth.
The Three Capes Track in Tasmania also made the top five.
Other destinations which are ranked in the top 10 are the Bungle Bungles in Western Australia, the Daintree National Park in Queensland, South Australia's Kangaroo Island, the Warrumbungle Dark Sky Park in NSW and Sydney's famous Vivid Festival.
Read the passage about Gundaroo from the book below.
#481
Step back into the 19th century at Gundaroo
NEW SOUTH WALES // NGUNNAWAL COUNTRY
The beautifully preserved 19th-century village of Gundaroo in the Yass Valley
is a National Trust-classified treasure. Download a guide to the
Gundaroo Heritage River Walk and take a stroll through this outdoor
museum, with the walk taking in 25 buildings and the fascinating
stories behind them.
This small Southern Tablelands village is also rich in gourmet
experiences. Occupying the restored Royal Hotel built in 1865, award-
winning restaurant Grazing changes its menu regularly to showcase
the best seasonal produce. Set inside the old police horse stables, the
Cork Street Café is an atmospheric spot for a more casual meal, and
just down the road, you can sample Yass Valley Hill Winery and Joshua's Fault.
See it: Gundaroo is a three-hour drive southwest from Sydney, and 35 minutes northeast from Canberra.
This passage was reproduced with permission from Lonely Planet 2021.
You can purchase Lonely Planet's Ultimate Australia Travel List for $39.99 RRP at www.shop.lonelyplanet.com.
I am passionate about delivering stories for residents in the Southern Highlands and Tablelands. I have experience across print, digital and radio journalism as well as podcasting. I am a general reporter but I always try to brighten the news cycle with feel-good stories that highlight wonderful people in the community and local initiatives and voices. You have probably seen one of my galleries pop up on the sites, I am a sucker for photos (especially of doggos)! If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
