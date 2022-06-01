Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Yass icon set for a facelift thanks to $240,000 NSW Government grant

By Newsroom
June 1 2022 - 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yass Courthouse has received some government funding. Photo: file

A striking part of the Yass landscape is set to receive a facelift after being allocated some significant funding.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.