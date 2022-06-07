'Line in the sand': AEC praises taskforce after man convicted for 'spam emails' during Eden-Monaro byelection

The Australian Electoral Commission has praised the Electoral Integrity Assurance Taskforce after a man was convicted over a series of 'spam emails' sent during the 2020 Eden-Monaro by-election.
A 34-year-old man was sentenced in Penrith District Court this week on several offences, the first successful prosecution of a person for breaching electoral laws that prohibit misleading or deceiving Australians about the act of casting a vote.
Australian Electoral Commission Tom Rogers said the case "draws a line in the sand" for stamping out similar behaviour in the future.
"Yesterday's sentencing demonstrates that those who seek to undermine the integrity of Australia's electoral system will be brought to account," Mr Rogers said.
"A result like this draws a line in the sand as it provides precedent for any similar misbehaviour in the future.
"This result is also a credit to the Electoral Integrity Assurance Taskforce, to which the AEC referred this matter in 2020.
"The work of the Taskforce is one more reason Australians can be confident in the integrity of our elections."
The Electoral Integrity Assurance Taskforce is constituted by relevant agencies across Federal Government, working together to provide information and advice to the Electoral Commissioner on matters that may compromise the real or perceived integrity of the federal election.
The Taskforce was first in place for the federal by-elections held in 2018 and again for the 2019 and 2022 Federal Elections.
