If you're struggling with blackberry and woody weed management in creeks and gullies, these events are for you.
The Small Farms Network Capital Region has organised two events about managing problem woody weeds in riparian areas.
Lori Gould from the Australian River Restoration Centre will host a free webinar on Thursday, June 16 and a paid paddock walk on Saturday, June 18 in Yass.
With the onset of winter, the theory parts of the event will be delivered online to ensure people can remain cosy in the comfort of their homes.
The paddock walk will take place a few days after.
The benefit of the paddock walk is that participants will have the opportunity to discuss weed management options with other farmers and ask questions to the presenters.
Small farmer Christ Aughey will discuss the issues she is facing on her property, while Lori Gould will talk about tackling woody weed infestations in creeks and gullies.
Other topics to be discussed at the webinar include blackberry control options: physical, herbicide and animals, landholder obligations and neighbours, managing a project of this size and where to start, preventing erosion after the weeds are removed, fencing and revegetation.
The webinar is free to attend and the paddock walk costs $11 per person including morning tea.
These events are supported by funding from the National Landcare Program.
Numbers are limited and bookings are essential for both events. Register here: https://smallfarmscapital.org.au/events.
