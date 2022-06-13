Yass Tribune
Home/News/Local News

Yass resident Mark Gibbs receives Ambulance Service Medal

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated June 13 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance Service Medal recipient: Yass resident Mark Gibbs worked with NSW Ambulance for 35 years. Photo: Supplied.

Yass resident Mark Gibbs has received the Ambulance Service Medal as part of the Queen's birthday honour roll.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Yass news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.