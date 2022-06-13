Yass resident Mark Gibbs has received the Ambulance Service Medal as part of the Queen's birthday honour roll.
Mr Gibbs commenced with NSW Ambulance in 1987, he has since worked in a variety of frontline and operational management positions.
Advertisement
Mr Gibbs said he was humbled to have received the award.
"It comes down to the wonderful opportunities and the people I've worked with over the past 35 years," Mr Gibbs said.
The Ambulance Service Medal recognises distinguished service by the men and women of Australia's ambulance organisations.
Mr Gibbs performed a pivotal role in the transition of stations in southern NSW from 'on-call' to 24-hour stations.
By liaising with industry bodies and representing the interests of NSW Ambulance, Mr Gibbs ultimately increased the ability of crews to attend to the community, while simultaneously improving the teams' workload, productivity and fatigue management.
Mr Gibbs said playing an important role in this transition was one of the highlights of his career.
The Windellama bus crash and the 2019 bushfires were also emergencies that Mr Gibbs felt honoured to have helped with.
Currently, Mr Gibbs is commuting from Yass to Sydney to broaden his experience in metropolitan areas, however he said he particularly valued regional work.
"I have the opportunity to speak with new grads for NSW Ambulance about regional placements and the unique opportunities they offer," he said.
"Working regionally leads you into situations where you really have to think on your feet."
At a time of increased demand compounded by the first peak of the coronavirus pandemic and following the tragic death of a paramedic, Mr Gibbs led a critical incident team.
He has contributed to a culture shift which has improved the morale and determination of his entire team by ensuring paramedic and patient needs are at the forefront of all operations. He assumed the role of patient advocate while leading a team of over 400 paramedics.
Mr Gibbs' tenacity and integrity has enabled him to lead the sector through a cultural review.
His ongoing commitment to operational improvement, powerful work ethic, commitment to his team, and persistent advocating for patient care resonates and inspires all staff.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.