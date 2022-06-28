Canberra Region Rugby League has sent a clear message homophobic abuse will not be tolerated, banning a spectator for five-and-a-half years.
The message was also a clear showing of support to its officials given the fan's comments were directed towards a touch judge.
The incident occurred in a Canberra Raiders Cup first grade game between the West Belconnen Warriors and Yass Magpies at Yass on May 28 - which the Warriors won 26-18.
CRRL general manager Mark Vergano praised the way both the match officials and the Magpies handled the incident.
The game was stopped, the ground manager was called and the spectator was asked to leave before play resumed.
The CRRL have since identified the spectator involved.
They were given a hefty ban and have been suspended from being involved in all rugby league activities -- playing, training or attending games -- until the end of 2027.
It's a big ban and a big statement, but Vergano said the comments were a clear breach of the code of conduct.
Vergano said the CRRL would support its officials, backing those words up with actions.
He said both the match and club officials acted correctly.
"We were able to identify the person concerned," Vergano said.
"They were issued with a disciplinary notice of charge based on breaches of the NRL code of conduct and the disciplinary committee imposed a penalty that the person is suspended from all rugby league activities - which includes playing, training or attending games - until December 31, 2027.
"We take homophobic comments and we take comments of that nature directed towards our referees seriously and we will take the course of action needed to protect the match officials.
"The Yass club and the match officials on the day did all the right things in following the procedures to remove the said person.
"We've put that to the person and they haven't responded so we then take that that it's been accepted.
"We take a very dim view of breaches of the code of conduct of that nature."
Vergano praised the Yass Magpies and said they had also gone above and beyond to limit the chance of it happening again.
"We're appreciative of the support the referees got from the club in acting as they did - expeditiously and removing the person, and coming back with a positive action plan to, as best we can, ensure that it doesn't happen again or set out clear markers that it's not acceptable," he said.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
