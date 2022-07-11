Furry family members are bearing the brunt of rising living costs as pet surrenders peak.
While COVID lockdowns led many to adopt additional family members, the costs of pet ownership are now hitting hard.
Petbarn Foundation manager Janelle Bloxsom said there were a number of issues impacting pets including changes in lifestyles post-lockdown, economic uncertainty and the housing crisis.
"Australia's shelter and rescues are overwhelmed with an influx of pets that are sadly having to be surrendered due to mounting multifaceted pressures," Ms Bloxsom said.
"We saw pet ownership figures skyrocket over COVID, with an additional 1 million pets in Australian homes."
The Petbarn Foundation has reported a 40 per cent increase nationally in the number of dogs available for adoption on the SavourLife Adopt-A-Dog platform in just over six months, but a 21 per cent decrease in adoption enquiries.
Goulburn vet Zachary Lederhose said while he had seen people's finances restricted, this didn't mean pets needed to suffer.
"Unexpected costs hit harder, and unexpected vet bills are no different," Mr Lederhose said.
"The best thing to do if you are worried about costs of care is to talk to your vet. We never judge or make assumptions on finances and can often work with people to find a solution."
Planning and budgeting for pets were two essential aspects of pet ownership according to Mr Lederhose.
"Sometimes we see people spend a lot of money on a pet and expect that it will mean that it is guaranteed to be healthy, unfortunately, this isn't the case," he said.
"Sometimes the most expensive pets can have the most expensive health problems. Sometimes the cuter the face, the more prone to eye and skin infections they can be."
Mr Lederhose said another way to keep costs down was to avoid preventable issues such as obesity and dental disease.
"Our pets are always hungry but don't always have an 'off' switch," he said.
"Luckily we can control how much they eat, and if we are strong enough to resist the 'puppy dog eyes' we can prevent arthritis, hormonal issues, chronic inflammation, and even certain cancers. Plus, we save money on food."
Just as for humans, the Goulburn vet said vaccination was important to prevent serious illness.
"One of the saddest things we face is when a puppy is sick with parvovirus which can cost thousands to treat in severe cases when it can be prevented with a vaccine for less than $100.
"Another good thing to do to save money is to not put things off. After-hours emergency consultations will always cost more than the same visit during opening hours."
Mr Lederhouse recommended speaking to your local vet when considering adding a new pet to the family.
"Sometimes some simple questions beforehand can make the whole 'new pet' period much smoother," he said.
"Whether it is picking a dog that suits your family needs, or finding out about common conditions in that breed, it can set you up for success and avoid surprises."
With pet surrenders peaking, Petbarn Foundation manager Janelle Bloxsom also encouraged potential new pet owners to consider adopting surrendered pets first.
"There are beautiful-natured puppies, kittens and adult pets in need of a home," Ms Bloxsom said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
