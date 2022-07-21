A diverse group of new conservation assessors from the Southern Tablelands have joined the increasingly popular Land for Wildlife Program.
The eight new assessors join people from around the state who are helping landholders to protect the biodiversity and wildlife on their properties.
Advertisement
Among the new recruits are experienced ecologists, leaders in land care, graduates of environmental science and natural resources management, and conservation managers.
Retired farmer John Weatherstone is one of the newest recruits.
Having farmed since 1980, Mr Weatherstone said he didn't expect to get back into land care post-retirement.
"I thought when I retired and moved into town I would've left land care behind me but people from my past keep contacting me and they convinced me to do the training," he said.
The cornerstone of the program is a one-on-one visit by the local assessor who helps landowners develop a personalised property plan.
Each plan integrates nature conservation with other activities such as residential use and grazing.
On his own farm, Mr Weatherstone planted 100,000 trees and shrubs, and ran a tubestock native plant nursery. However, he said the types of farms he has seen as an assessor vary greatly.
"It gives me an opportunity to see areas that I probably wouldn't have had access to otherwise," he said.
Funding to support the high demand for Land for Wildlife assessors was provided through a partnership between the Great Eastern Ranges and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) as part of a broader bushfire recovery effort.
CEO of Great Eastern Ranges Gary Howling said the program provided an easy and obligation free way for landholders to get involved in private land conservation.
"It is pleasing to see a group of qualified and passionate assessors coming on board in this important landscape," Mr Howling said.
ALSO READ: Regenerative farming project gains momentum
The new assessors will be working across properties in the southern NSW region in Cowra, Hilltops, Upper Lachlan, Goulburn Mulwaree and Yass, and in the Greater Sydney and the Illawarra areas.
John Asquith from the Community Environment Network led the training session in Goulburn for the new assessors in early June. The training program was offered in partnership with K2W Glideways.
Mr Weatherstone said while there had been some familiar faces at the training session it was also a great opportunity to meet new people with similar interests.
Advertisement
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.