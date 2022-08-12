House prices in Yass could rise, bucking a national trend, a Well Money report shows.
The online home loan lender collated figures from the property research consultancy site Suburbtrends, for their quarterly Well Money Green Shoots Report.
The paper highlights the top 20 suburbs in NSW that could have property prices rise further, and have seen a decrease in time on the market and inventory levels in a three period to July, 2022.
Houses in Yass are ranked fifth in the report, with the average asking prices jumping by 10.4 per cent during this period.
Inventory levels refer to the time it takes for properties to sell in a location at a particular rate, with no more places being added for sale.
"In every one of these suburbs, inventory levels and days on market have fallen over the past three months, which means conditions have moved in favour of sellers," said Well Money CEO Scott Spencer.
"As a result, vendors have increased asking prices in most of the suburbs, despite the fact the market is cooling in many parts of NSW."
Median asking prices for houses in Yass went from $690,000 in April to $761,540, and the time on the market dropped from 37 to 36 days.
There was a larger difference in inventory levels, however, in the three month period - they dipped from 5.4 months to 1.8 months in July, 2022.
"...the suburbs in this report look set to grow in coming months," the CEO said.
"That's because demand is currently higher than supply, which means buyers are being forced to compete hard.
"That sort of competitive tension is likely to generate increases in selling prices."
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
