The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party has taken aim at the major parties as it unveiled Goulburn Mulwaree Councillor Andy Wood as its contender for the state election.
In a press conference at Wakefield Park on January 25, Mr Wood said that Liberal and Labor focus was on Sydney only, leaving the regions to fend for themselves.
"There's a lot of issues across the country and it's a reality no matter who you vote for here in the major parties that once the election is over the most important thing for them is Sydney," Mr Wood said.
Getting the doors at Wakefield re-opened, education, health and doing away with the proposed Veolia waste incinerator were the key points for the candidate who was endorsed by party leader Robert Borsak on the day.
"We're here at Wakefield Park, which has been through a Land and Environment Court finding, been forced to close its doors because it's just not able to run viably," Mr Wood said.
"We just can't have these sort of facilities shut down in rural communities, they're the lifeblood.
"Wakefield Park was bringing in up to $17 million a year to our community and yet the State Government isn't supporting facilities like this.
Mr Wood said if elected one of his first priorities would be to launch a bill protecting Wakefield Park and other facilities for the use of motorsport.
"Its important for us that rural communities have these sort of facilities to generate income."
Mr Borsak and Mr Wood said a $1million pledge from the Labor party on January 24 was almost laughable and that they would have little recourse to bring council and the planning bodies to the negotiating table.
Mr Wood said Mrs Tuckerman had been sourcing funds for various projects around the region, but it was just a "distraction" from the real issues impacting residents like roads, health and education.
"Sport is vitally important, but footpaths and ovals shouldn't come ahead of our roads, health and our education," he said.
"She just wants to deflect and not see those things and that's been a problem since her election in 2019," he said.
Mr Wood said there were a number of issues he wanted to address if elected, firstly that he was vehemently opposed to the proposed waste incinerator at Tarago.
"The State Government wants to approve a waste incinerator that will burn at least 40 per cent of Sydney's Waste, whatever is bad for them obviously isn't bad enough for us," he said.
"The government wants to say they're all about looking after the country, but it's the old NSW - Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong - and once again the country is suffering."
Mr Wood also took a swipe at the Liberals on planning around health and education.
"Education is bad in the city they can't get the staff ... things are even worse in the country: teachers are absolutely flowing out of the industry.
"I'm a teacher myself, I see that, and its by poor policy decision-making.
"There are numerous problems the government just won't fix and a lot of it is because the Liberal Party just isn't interested in state education."
Specifically speaking on Goulburn, Mr Wood said the state government had come through on upgrades to the Goulburn Base Hospital, but it and other hospitals like Yass were facing critical staff shortages.
"They can't get the staff they need, they're paying thousands to fly in locums - how can rural Australia manage to pay its health bills when the State Government won't provide incentives to keep its doctors and nurses here?
"There's something fatally wrong with a health system set up like that."
Mr Wood said the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party would also be rallying to address the condition of roads, saying Liberal funding had come conveniently close to the election, but Transport NSW was still only applying band-aid fixes.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
