Ancient rituals: Indigenous communities such as the Wolgalu-Wiradjuri community of Brungal-Tumut share stories of how corroboree frogs were once associated with an annual ceremony in the high country. According to frog researcher Dr Dave Hunter, "It makes it perfect sense - there are these incredible places where ceremony would have occurred which are right next to large wetland areas that would have been full of corroboree frogs making a loud noise ... this union between the sounds of the frogs and the sounds of ceremony would have been amazing to experience". Indeed.