How do you want to use open space in Yass Valley over the next 10 years?

Members of the public are invited to have their say on the ten-year vision for open space in Yass Valley.
By completing a short survey, the community can inform how Yass Valley Council plans for and manages parks and gardens, sporting areas, and natural areas such as bushland, rivers and creeks.
Advertisement
Answers from the survey will inform the Yass Valley Open Space Strategy, which Council is preparing with open space specialists, Parkland Planners and Otium Planning Group.
The strategy will cover Yass and Murrumbateman townships, as well as the rural villages in Yass Valley, including Binalong, Bookham, Bowning, Gundaroo, Sutton, Wallaroo, Wee Jasper and surrounding areas.
"Yass Valley's population has grown by 15 per cent in the past ten years and further residential development is planned," said Yass Valley Council Acting Director of Planning and Environment, Liz Makin.
"Public open space plays a critical role in creating liveable, productive, sustainable and resilient places and Council wants to ensure that open space in Yass Valley will meet the needs of a growing and changing community."
The survey invites residents, workers, students and visitors to consider questions such as:
The official survey for the Yass Valley Open Space Strategy is open between now and Tuesday, 31 May 2022.
Individual survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YassOS
User/sporting group survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YassOSSportSurvey
Public exhibition of the Draft Yass Valley Open Space Strategy is expected by mid-2022. The community will have further opportunity to comment at that time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.