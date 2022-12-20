Read the 2023 Yass Valley Community and Business Directory

The Yass Valley is a noteworthy contributor to the national GDP (gross domestic product).
The gross regional product (GRP, the local equivalent to GDP) for Yass Valley was over $600 million each year from 2010 to 2020.
The peak figure was $667 million in 2018 before the effects of drought and then COVID-19 slowed things down a few percent per year to still reach $606 million in 2020.
Regional Development Australia Southern Inland (RDASI) points out that in 2015-16, the total value of agricultural output alone in the Yass Valley was $250.8 million.
The largest subsector is livestock for slaughter at $29 million, and wool second at $20 million. Yass Valley's ag sector is quite diversified though, with broad acre crops, vegetables, hay and wine grapes just a few examples drawing in comparatively smaller figures but contributing to the total.
The population living in the Yass Valley is now over 17,000, with the number in Yass itself estimated at over 6,500 residents.
In terms of opportunities for individuals, as of 2020 there were 2052 local businesses in the region, employing 4253 people locally. 739 of those jobs were attributed to the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector.
Meanwhile locals themselves fill a total of 9811 jobs, with well over 4000 working for an entity based in the ACT and the remaining difference working in neighbouring LGAs or jobs that have no fixed location. A small number also travel into the Yass Valley to work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.